Astros Caravan Set to Make Stop at Constellation Field on January 24

January 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The 2025 Astros Caravan makes its stop at Constellation Field on Friday, January 24 from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Vouchers for the Astros Caravan stop in Sugar Land are free but must be claimed in advance at SLSpaceCowboys.com or here. Parking is free and all activities for the Astros Caravan will take place in the Regions Bank Club, located on the suite level at Constellation Field.

Astros' players expected to be in attendance include RHP Hunter Brown, RHP Tayler Scott, OF Kenedy Corona and OF Taylor Trammell. Astros' Spanish broadcaster Alex Trevino is also slated to be at Constellation Field as part of the Astros Caravan. Players and broadcasters are subject to change. Plus, the Astros Shooting Stars, Orbit and Orion will all be on-site from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm for photo opportunities.

Fans will have their chance to get their photo with the 2024 Pacific Coast League Trophy as well as the Triple-A National Championship Trophy won by the 2024 Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The Space Cowboys team store will also be open, prizes will be raffled off throughout the evening and there will be a face painter and balloon artist for the duration of the Caravan. A full schedule of events can be found below.

5:00 pm - Gates open

5:15 pm - 6:30 pm - Player Autographs and Q&A

5:30 pm - 6:30 pm - Orbit & Orion Available

7:00 pm - Astros Caravan ends

For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they will begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 16, 2025

Astros Caravan Set to Make Stop at Constellation Field on January 24 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.