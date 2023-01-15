Astros Caravan Coming to Constellation Field on January 20

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros Caravan is making a stop at Constellation Field - home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys - from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 20.

Astros players David Hensley, JJ Matijevic and Seth Martinez are set to be in attendance to sign autographs and greet fans from 4:45-6 p.m. Please note, player appearances are subject to change.

Hensley, Matijevic and Martinez - as well as members of the Space Cowboys front office - will be made available at 4 p.m. in the Regions Bank Club. For media planning on attending please contact Ryan Posner at rposner@astros.com.

Fans can reserve a spot at the event by securing a voucher at https://www.milb.com/sugar-land/events/astros-caravan. There is no charge to secure a voucher and parking for the event is free.

Along with player appearances, the Shooting Stars, Orbit and Orion will be at the event to greet fans and take photos.

The Commissioner's Trophy, which the Astros received for winning the 2022 World Series will be in attendance for photo opportunities.

Fans can play catch on the field throughout the event and areas of Constellation Field such as Moonshot Alley, presented by Houston Methodist, the Kiddie Corral, Galaxy Gifts team store and concession stands will be open as well.

The Space Cowboys will play the Astros in an exhibition on March 27 at Constellation Field and will meet for another exhibition on March 28 at Minute Maid Park. For access to purchase tickets to the exhibition at Constellation Field, fan can purchase a full-season membership or pick from a selection of partial-season plans, including half-season and 25-game memberships.

For all information on Space Cowboys ticketing plans, visit slspacecowboys.com/tickets.

