Astros Announce Re-Branding of Triple a Affiliate to Sugar Land Space Cowboys

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Houston Astros today announced the re-branding of their Triple A affiliate to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, beginning for the 2022 season.

The Space Cowboys take over for the previously named "Skeeters," which served as the franchise's nickname from 2012-20 while an independent club and in 2021 for its first season the Astros' Triple A affiliate.

The new brand ties together fundamental themes of the Astros and the Greater Houston area, as Texas' largest city and the home of the Johnson NASA Space Center, along with the cowboy narrative that has been popular in literature, TV and films for over 100 years.

"We are excited to be launching the new identity for our Triple A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys," Anita Sehgal, Astros Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications said. "Today represents a new chapter of professional baseball in Sugar Land and the next step to take as the team moved from its independent ball roots to affiliated Triple A baseball. Our goal was to clearly reflect a strong connection to the Astros family, but also stand out as a unique identity aligned with the vibrant, progressive, and family focused values of the City of Sugar Land community."

With the announcement of the new brand, the Astros also announced "Orion" as the official mascot of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Of the species "Canis Cosmicus," Orion is a cosmic space dog that has become the trusty side kick of the Sugar Land Space Cowboy.

The Space Cowboys Team Store at Constellation Field will be open from 10 a.m. -5 p.m. from Monday-Friday, beginning Monday, Jan. 31.

KEY ELEMENTS

Colors/Horizon Gradient: Inspired by a shot of the horizon of the earth from space, the color palette and gradient feature light blue, navy, orange, gray and black notes that are prominent in the franchise's logo and uniforms. The colors represent the ever-expanding Sugar Land community and an exciting new chapter on the horizon for the Triple-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros at Constellation Field.

Primary Logo**:** The primary logo features the Space Cowboy donning a traditional cowboy hat, a bandana and a blast shield over his face that is peppered with space dust and has a starburst at the eye. The words Sugar Land Space Cowboys are displayed in a medallion on the outside of the logo.

Mission Patch: This patch will be featured on all thee uniforms and serves as an alternate logo. It intertwines elements from the Texas state flag, with a rocket superimposed over the front ready to launch.

Uniforms: The Space Cowboys will have a home, road and alternate uniform set. The home uniform features a white jersey with "Space Cowboys" across the chest and a Navy Blue hat with the primary logo. The road uniform includes a grey jersey with Navy Blue sleeves, with "Sugar Land" written across the chest, and a Navy Blue hat with the interlocking "SL" logo. The alternate uniform features a Vice Blue jersey with the primary logo on the chest. The alternate uniform hat has the Mission Patch logo on a white front, with a Navy Blue backing.

Additionally, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys website URL can be accessed by visiting slspacecowboys.com. Social media handles will transition to the following name:

Twitter - @slspacecowboys | @slsc_orion

Instagram - @slspacecowboys | @slsc_orion

Facebook - @slspacecowboys | @slscorion

The first time for fans to see the uniforms in action will be March 28 and March 29 when the Sugar Land team takes the field as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the first time against the Houston Astros. The two-game exhibition series will begin at Constellation Field on March 28, with the Sugar Land side in their home uniforms, and then the first time the away uniforms will be see in action will be on March 29 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

ORIGIN

The Space Cowboys pay respect to elements that define the identity of Greater Houston -- the largest city in Texas and home to the NASA Johnson Space Center. For over 100 years, they've been popular themes in literature, cinema and TV as consumers are drawn to the hero mentality.

In the early 1900s, Western expansion and cowboys were prominent pop culture themes. The heroes embodied the ideas of protection and a rugged, hard-working person. As technology advanced, astronauts provided the same heroic sentiment, risking their lives to go where no person had gone before.

Bringing these two worlds together is a perfect marriage of Houston's Texas roots and its status as a center for space exploration.

The Space Cowboys color scheme, which blends into a Horizon Gradient, creates a stronger bond with the Astros in its style and space-themed elements, while also portraying the horizon of an exciting era of Triple A baseball set to begin in the vibrant, thriving and forward-thinking city of Sugar Land.

