Astros Alternate Site Returns to Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Whataburger Field, home of the Corpus Christi Hooks, will again host the top Houston Astros farmhands as the club's alternate training site to begin the 2021 baseball season.

The Hooks and Whataburger Field hosted the alternate site during the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

"After our successful run as the Astros' alternate site host last year, we couldn't be happier to welcome back the top-notch players and coaches to Whataburger Field before the Hooks season officially kicks off," Hooks General Manager Brady Ballard said. "We're excited to get these players ramped up to play a full season, and hopefully we'll see many of them wearing an Astros uniform and contributing to a playoff contender by the end of 2021."

With the Minor League Baseball season set to start May 4, and MLB with an April 1 opening, all 30 organizations were asked to send their Triple-A-caliber players to alternate sites leading up to MiLB Opening Night. During that time, only players at the alternate site will be eligible to be called up to the Major Leagues. Alternate site training is expected to begin March 31.

Astros Double-A and Single-A players will report to The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida.

