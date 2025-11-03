Assists Week: Alyssa Thomas
Published on November 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
Of course we're leading the week with the season assists leader
Alyssa Thomas delivered elite pace and vision all year, averaging 9.2 APG and recording her third 300+ assist season.
#WNBAAssistsWeek
Check out the Phoenix Mercury Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 3, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Alyssa Thomas Named to 2025 All-WNBA First Team
- Satou Sabally Injury Update
- Alyssa Thomas Named to WNBA All-Defensive First Team
- Phoenix Mercury Commit Six-Figure Investment to Community Initiatives in Honor of 2025 WNBA Finals
- Phoenix Mercury Advance to 2025 WNBA Finals