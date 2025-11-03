Assists Week: Alyssa Thomas

Published on November 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Of course we're leading the week with the season assists leader

Alyssa Thomas delivered elite pace and vision all year, averaging 9.2 APG and recording her third 300+ assist season.

