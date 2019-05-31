Art Clarkson Leaves the Birmingham Bulls

PELHAM, Ala. - Art Clarkson, one of the most legendary sports promoters in the history of the State of Alabama, will be leaving the managing partner position of the Birmingham Bulls.

Clarkson, 77, cemented his sports legacy in the region long before reviving the Bulls hockey club at the Pelham Civic Complex for the 2017-18 season.

A fixture in the region's professional sports landscape, Clarkson also owned the Bulls during the East Coast Hockey League days in the 1990s and owned the Birmingham Barons during the Michael Jordan era. He went on to launch arena football in Huntsville and managed multiple professional teams across the country.

Joe Stroud, the organization's general manager, will remain with the Bulls and guide the club's operations.

"He is truly the PT Barnum of minor league sports, and we hope to see him in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame very soon," Stroud said.

Coached by Bulls legend Jamey Hicks, the team - in only the second season since the franchise's revival - posted a 39-15-2 record and reached the Southern Professional Hockey League finals this past season.

"Art will always be synonymous with hockey in Birmingham," Hicks said. "He was an owner, mentor, and most importantly to me a friend. I will be forever grateful to him for introducing my family to the Bulls logo."

The Bulls' 2019-20 season begins in October. For ticket and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bullshockey.net or contact the office at 205.620.6870.

