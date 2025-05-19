Aron John Records Goal, Assist in Penalty Shootout Win over Atlanta United 2

May 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC played Atlanta United 2 to a 2-2 draw on Monday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Aron John recorded a goal and assist while George Marks made eight saves and stopped another in a penalty shootout win.

The visitors struck first in the 10th minute, with Atlanta United First Team forward Cayman Togashi flicking a ball at the near post behind his head and to the back corner.

John capitalized on a mistake from Atlanta in the 35th when the visitors attempted to played out of the back on a goal kick, creeping up on a defender and forcing a turnover at the top of the box. The Charlotte native faked a shot heading towards goal, rounding the keeper and slotting home his attempt.

CLFC scored its second in the 67th minute off a set piece opportunity. John whipped in a free kick to the center of the box, meeting the head of Andrej Subotić who inched it just past the keeper.

Atlanta's captain Javier Armas equalized the match in the 90th minute. After being awarded a penalty for a foul in the box, Armas sent his attempt to the left of goal with Marks meeting his shot but Armas controlled the rebound and scored on the follow up.

With the match level, a penalty shootout went underway with an extra point up for grabs. CLFC converted all five of its attempts, while Marks made a pivotal stop against Gabriel Wesseh to give Crown Legacy the shootout victory.

Crown Legacy FC (2-2-4, 12 points) is back home on Sunday, May 25 when the team takes on FC Cincinnati 2. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Post-Match Press Conference with Head Coach Gary Dicker and Midfielder Aron John: Click HERE.

Match Notes:

Crown Legacy FC has had 11 different goal scorers through eight matches in 2025.

Assane Ouedraogo returned to the pitch after suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2024, last appearing on June 30 for CLFC.

Aron John scored his first goal of the season and recorded his second assist of the year.

Andrej Subotić scored his second goal of the season.

George Marks recorded eight saves in goal. Scoring Summary:

10' - ATL - Cayman Togashi (Javier Armas)

35' - CLFC - Aron John (Unassisted)

67' - CLFC - Andrej Subotić (Aron John)

90' - ATL - Javier Armas (Unassisted) Disciplinary Summary:

37' - CLFC - Aron John (Caution Y)

59' - ATL - Luke Brennan (Caution Y)

66' - ATL - Gabriel Wesseh (Caution Y)

75' - CLFC - Barzee Blama (Caution Y)

90'+4' - ATL - Efrain Morales (Caution Y)

90'+6' - ATL - Steve Cooke (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

George Marks (GK); Daniel Moore, Jack Neeley (C) (Assane Ouedraogo - 46'), Wyatt Holt, Daniel Moore; Rocket Ritarita (Brian Romero - 65'), Erik Peña, Aron John, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Barzee Blama - 65', Adrian Mendoza - 76'); Andrej Subotić (Jamie Smith - 86'), Dylan Sing

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Mikah Thomas; Ferna Ferreira; Leo Bartolović

Atlanta United 2 Starting XI:

Jayden Hibbert (GK); Salvatore Mazzaferro, Efrain Morales, Ronan Wynne; Moises Tablante (Dominik Chong Qui - 67'), Javier Armas (C), Will Reilly, Nyk Sessock; Ryan Carmichael (Gabriel Wesseh - 59'), Cayman Togashi (Rodrigo Neri - 67'), Luke Brennan (Cooper Sanchez - 74')

Unused Subs: Jonathan Ransom (GK); Braden Dunham; Adyn Torres







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.