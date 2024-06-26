Arena Football League Announces Week 10 Bye for All Postseason Participants

June 26, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Nashville Kats News Release







The Arena Football League is set to announce a historic six-team playoff schedule that begins on Friday, July 5 with national television exposure.

The playoffs will include the Nashville Kats in their inaugural season with the format and schedule to be released soon.

In as much, the AFL ownership group in conjunction with league owner G6 Sports have determined in the interest of putting on the best playoffs possible in July that all six playoff participants will receive a Week 10 bye. This includes the Nashville Kats' home game on Saturday, June 29 versus Southwest Kansas.

In a season of re-organization and restructuring by the league and the naming of Jeff Fisher as league commissioner, the Nashville Kats regret to inform their season ticket holders of this league decision.

The Kats will work diligently to either refund tickets purchased or provide a credit for future season ticket purchases.

