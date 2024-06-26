League Cancels Liberty Home Finale

June 26, 2024 - Arena Football League (AFL3)

Salina Liberty News Release







The Ownership and Front Office of the Salina Liberty received a call from the league late Tuesday evening. It was communicated to us that the AFL has made a decision to cancel all of the regular season games this weekend. We were adamantly against this decision and stated the importance of finishing our home regular season schedule with Billings. We have been preparing all week for the June 29th game with Billings and were looking forward to the challenge to take on the top team in the league standings and potentially finish the regular season as the #1 seed. Despite our stance the league has made their decision and we must accept it.

With all of the challenges that have been thrown to the Salina Liberty franchise, we have found ways to persevere this year. Salina Liberty has lived up to every commitment we have made to the league and our players in 2024! We accepted our responsibilities to deliver even when the league did not follow through on their commitments early on and as we've previously stated, we are addressing these issues off social media and through the legal process.

We are much more optimistic in the new AFL Ownership & Management Team looking to the future.

However, the mess of the previous regime has put teams in has created some very difficult financial constraints. We are no different; however, we took on the financial issues as an Ownership Group as our obligation to our players, staff, sponsors & fans.

The Salina Liberty will host the opening round of the AFL playoffs against the Southwest Kansas Storm on Saturday July 6th at 3:00pm, with doors scheduled to open at 2:00pm and pregame show set for 2:30. If you purchased your tickets for the June 29th game in price levels P1, P2 or P3 then your ticket can still be scanned/redeemed for the July 6th Playoff Game. This transfer of tickets does not include the Party Pit or Presidential areas, but we will be reaching out to those sponsors about their tickets. If you choose not to have your P1, P2 or P3 tickets transferred from the June 29th game to the July 6th game, then you may request a refund at the TPEC box office between the dates of July 1st - July 3rd anytime between 8am-5pm.

It will be important to fill up Tony's Pizza Events Center to show the AFL our conviction to finish, regardless of the circumstances. We have proven that even a small market team such as The Salina Liberty is a force to be reckoned with regardless of the league.

We turn our attention to the playoffs now and I can assure you with Coach O and our players have even extra fire going into the postseason. Our team has proven by their performance this season that we are of championship pedigree and we are ready to bring an AFL Championship home to Salina, KS.

Thank you again for sticking with us under these difficult times and we look forward to growing Liberty Nation TOGETHER!

Best Regards,

Salina Liberty Ownership Group

General Manager - Sam Sellers

Head Coach - Heron O'Neal

