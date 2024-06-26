Arena Football League Announces 2024 Playoff Matchups and Schedule

The Arena Football League is thrilled to announce that matchups, dates, and kick-off times for the 2024 Playoffs, culminating in ArenaBowl XXXIII, have been set.

Over the next month, fans can look forward to thrilling games as our top teams compete for a championship title. By far, this is the most exciting time of the year as teams have worked tirelessly all season to earn their spot in postseason play. The Road to ArenaBowl XXXIII will be jam-packed with entertaining matchups between the top teams from the 2024 AFL season.

To ensure the best possible experience for our teams and fans, the League has scheduled a bye for all playoff teams this week. This break provides the League and member teams an opportunity to execute an extraordinary and memorable playoff and championship experience. Exciting announcements are scheduled for this week! Be sure to stay connected via the League website.

Wichita will travel to Washington to play their scheduled Week 10 matchup to close out an exciting first year in the AFL for both teams.

Commissioner Jeff Fisher said, "facing adversity, overcoming challenges, and reorganizing the league with one goal in mind, the playoffs. Congratulations to the entire ownership group, whose collaborative efforts made this possible."

Fisher continued, "I'm looking forward to and honored to be a part of an extremely competitive and exciting playoff format. I sincerely appreciate the patience of our players, staff, and fan base as we are able to provide a glimpse of what the future holds."

First-round playoff action will begin on Friday, July 5th, when the Orlando Predators host the Nashville Kats at the Kia Center. The second game of the weekend, on July 6th, will feature the Southwest Kansas Storm at the Salina Liberty at Tony's Pizza Events Center.

The entire 2024 AFL Playoffs will be presented with a soon-to-be-announced broadcast partner.

Playoffs: Round 1

Friday, July 5th at 7:00 PM (ET)

Nashville at Orlando

Saturday, July 6th at 4:00 PM (ET)

Southwest Kansas at Salina

Playoffs: Semi-Finals

Saturday, July 13 at 2:30 PM (ET)

Albany will host one semi-final matchup

Saturday, July 13th at 10:00 PM (ET)

Billings will host the other semi-final matchup

Arena Bowl XXXIII

Friday, July 19th at 5:30 PM (ET)

Winners of Semi-Final Matchups

The League appreciates all of our incredible fans for their support and dedication. We look forward to welcoming you to playoff games across the country and sharing this exciting championship journey together.

Visit our official website (www.theafl.com) for the latest news and updates from the Arena Football League.

