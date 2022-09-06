AquaSox Return Home Tonight for the Final Series of 2022

The AquaSox return home to Funko Field tonight to open the final series of the 2022 season. Bryan Woo is scheduled to take the mound against the Hillsboro Hops, the High A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

On top of the money-saving deals like HomeStreet Bank $5 Wednesday, Coors Light Throwback Thursday and BECU Family Night (Saturday), we have three more fantastic giveaway promotions and a lot of ballpark fun to be had! Bring your family and friends out to the ballpark, or put together a group of 15 or more and qualify for group discounts!

ï»¿Back by popular demand, we have added another Bark in the Park Night III to show our appreciation to all of our AquaSox dogs...and let's be honest, who doesn't smile when our furry four legged friends join us at Funko Field? Be sure to bring your pup along on Thursday, September 8th!

PLEASE NOTE that we will have non-traditional start times for Friday and Saturday.

Friday, September 9

First Pitch: 1:05 pm. Gates Open 12:00 pm.

Every Friday home game is Funko Friday! Each week fans receive a free Funko item. See you there!

Saturday September 10

ï»¿First Pitch: 6:00 pm

Gates Open: 5:00 pm

Saturday, we are teaming up with FOX13 to promote their new TV series, Monarch, staring Susan Sarandon, Anna Friel and Trace Adkins. The first 1,000 fans in will receive a Monarch bandana, there will be country-themed on-field promotions, and the AquaSox players will be sporting this special limited edition Monarch themed jersey - that you could own!

Throughout the game there will be a live, in-stadium jersey auction, and following the game the winners will get to come down to the field and take those jerseys right off the players back! For you fans who have wanted the old-school auction format, here is your chance!

The fun continues after the game with Launch-A-Ball, followed by our final Fireworks extravaganza of the season!

Sunday, September 11

First Pitch: 4:00 pm Gates Open 3:00 pm

The 2022 AquaSox regular season concludes with Fan Appreciation Day celebrating the best fans in baseball! We will be giving out prizes throughout the game to fans in attendance.

Don't miss out!

Kids Run the Bases after every Sunday home game in 2022.

Meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends. Kids Club Members go first!! Once the players have cleared the field, it's time to RUN! Presented By Chevrolet and Kia of Everett.

ï»¿But wait...there's more! Following the Kids Run the Bases, fans will be allowed to take to the field and enjoy one last Post Game Catch in 2022!

