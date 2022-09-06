Dust Devils Set for Final Homestand of the 2022 Season

The Dust Devils return TODAY and take on the Spokane Indians! Join us for a week of fun as the 2022 season comes to an end. Gates for each game will open at 5:30pm with First Pitch at 6:30pm.

TONIGHT Tuesday, September 6th - COCA-COLA TUESDAY: Come on out for Coca-Cola Tuesday! 21oz Coke products will be available for just $2 all game long!

Wednesday, September 7th - RED OUT THE PARK: Grab your Angels gear or anything red for Red Out the Park at Gesa Stadium! Anyone wearing red will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win prizes throughout the game! Fans who wear Angels gear will receive two raffle tickets

Thursday, September 8th - TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a FREE 2022 Team Photo courtesy of AutoZone! Dust Devils will don alternate caps and uniforms and play as the Viñeros de Tri-City.

Friday, September 9th - ROOSTER TAILS JERSEY AUCTION AND FAMILY FEAST NIGHT: This game is officially SOLD OUT!

Saturday, September 10th - POSTGAME FIREWORKS & BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT: Saturday night we'll be lighting up the sky over Pasco with an amazing postgame fireworks show, courtesy of CBC Foundation!

Sunday, September 11th - SEASON FINALE POSTGAME FIREWORKS: Join the Dust Devils for the last game of the 2022 season! Stay after the game for a spectacular Postgame Fireworks Show thanks to CO-Energy!

Gates for each game will open at 5:30pm, with game times at 6:30pm.

Tickets for this week are going fast so get yours today! Available at dustdevilsbaseball.com or by calling the Dust Devils office at 509-544-8789.

