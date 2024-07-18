AquaSox Return Home Following All-Star Break

Giveaway: It's Funko Friday! The first 2,500 fans to enter Funko Field will receive an Webbly At-Bat POP! Our POP! giveaways are always very POPular so we recommend getting to the ballpark early!

Washington State University Alumni Night: The AquaSox welcome Cougar Alumni to come join us for our annual WSU Alumni Night at Funko Field. Show your pride and save yourself a drive to Pullman! During the game, the AquaSox will take the field in special crimson and grey jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. All sales benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by Kendall Automotive. Click HERE for a special WSU Alumni package!

BrewFest: AquaSox BrewFest, presented by the Flying Pig and Mac & Jack's, returns to Funko Field on July 19th. For $45.00, you get a VIP game ticket, access to the two-hour event (6:00 to 8:00), sampling glass, beer tasting, and great pub food favorites! Click HERE for a special BrewFest ticket package!

Giveaway: Calling all pickleball players! Thanks to Russell & Hill Attorneys at Law, we're giving away AquaSox pickleball paddles to the first 1,000 fans. We can't say that the paddles will improve your game, but you will look better on the court!

University of Washington- Bothell Alumni Night: We think it is safe to say that this will be the favorite promotion of the year for AquaSox pitcher Stefan Raeth, who played for the Huskies. During the game, the AquaSox will take the field in special purple and gold jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. All sales benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by Kendall Automotive.

Post-Game Fireworks: The fun continues after the game with a Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza! Watch us light up the Everett sky throughout the season with a fireworks show set to music. The Fireworks Extravaganza is presented by Boeing.

Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a 2024 AquaSox trading card set courtesy of Pizza Hut.

Signature Sunday: A pair of AquaSox players will be signing autographs outside of the Frog Shop from 3:00 to 3:30! This is the perfect way to get their 2024 trading card signed.

Root Beer Float Day: For only $10.00, fans can stay cool with unlimited Root Beer Floats throughout the game (while supplies last). Proceeds benefit the AquaSox Community Fund presented by Kendall Automotive

Post-Game Kids Run The Bases: Once the game is over, we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs.

Gates (3:00 PM): Get to the game early, grab some food, and get ready for a fun night of AquaSox baseball! AquaSox MVP Club member gates open at 2:30.

