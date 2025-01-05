AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet January 30th

January 5, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







In celebration of the team's 30th year as a Seattle Mariners affiliate, the Everett AquaSox are excited to announce their FIRST EVER Hot Stove Banquet on Thursday, January 30th at the Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Everett. The Sox are also very pleased to announce that Seattle Mariners' Manager, Dan Wilson, will headline the event as a guest speaker. The event will benefit AquaSox Charities presented by the Kendall Automotive Group.

"We are thrilled to have none other than Mariners' Manager and fan favorite, Dan Wilson, as the headliner for our inaugural Hot Stove event!" exclaimed AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "We really appreciate that Dan has taken the time out of his busy schedule to come to Everett! It will be a real treat to hear from one of most iconic players in Mariners history on January 30th!"

The doors open at 6:00 p.m. for drinks and a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia items. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the buffet line will be open and followed by the program which will start at 7:15 pm.

The AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet is open to the public, but space is extremely limited. Tickets may be purchased for $75.00 per person or $600.00 for a table (eight people).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 5, 2025

AquaSox Hot Stove Banquet January 30th - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.