AquaSox Announce Full 2023 Promotional Schedule

March 6, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







The wait is OVER! The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce the team's full promotional schedule for the upcoming 2023 Northwest League season at Funko Field!

The 66-game home slate starts off with a bang against the defending Northwest League Champion Eugene Emeralds on Friday, April 7th with a Funko Friday giveaway and post-game fireworks! This will be followed by a Saturday game with a special start time of 4:05 PM.

Fans! Reserve your seats now with our7-game Team Theme Package, as well as Full Season and Half-Season, 22-game, and 12-game packages. Single-game tickets go on sale online only starting Monday, March 13th at 10:00 AM.

Highlights of this year's promotional schedule include:

(12) Funko Friday Giveaway Nights (including three POPS!)

(22) Total Giveaways

(10) Fireworks Nights

(10) Kids Run The Bases

(6) Theme Jersey Nights

(2) Amazing Tyler Appearances

(2) Bark in the Park Nights

Returning this season as part of MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, June 10th.

Other fan favorites returning for 2023 include Star Wars Night, Frogstock, Salute to the Mariners Weekend, Trading Card Night, Bobblehead Night, and the popular Aquasox Replica Jersey giveaway.

The specific Funko Funko giveaway items will be released at a later date.

