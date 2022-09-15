AquaSox Announce 2023 Schedule

The Everett AquaSox, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced their tentative schedule for the 2023 season. The AquaSox will again play 66 home games at Funko Field, with most homestands remaining a six-game, Tuesday through Sunday series.

Game times and a full AquaSox promotional schedule, consisting of giveaways, appearances and more, will be announced at a later date. The popular Funko Friday giveaways, however, has been confirmed and will be back once again in 2023. Visit AquaSox.com for all schedule information and promotional updates.

The Everett home opener will take place on Friday, April 7 for a three-game series against the Eugene Emeralds. The short series will continue through April 9th, Easter Sunday.

2023 Season ticket renewals are being taken right now! There is limited time to lock in the 2022 season pricing, so the AquaSox encourage all fans to jump in quickly. By doing so, fans will have access to early information about the season and promotions. For questions send an email to ticketing@aquasox.com or call the ticket office at 425-258-3673.

To get that early start planning your spring and summer schedule, and booking your annual or new group outings, the eleven AquaSox home series are scheduled as follows:

Friday, April 7 thru Sunday, April 9 vs. Eugene Emeralds

Tuesday, April 18 thru Sunday April 23 vs. Vancouver Canadians

Tuesday, May 2 thru Sunday May 7 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

Tuesday, May 16 thru Sunday, May 21 vs. Spokane Indians

Monday, May 29 and Tuesday, May 31 thru Sunday, June 4 vs. Hillsboro Hops

Tuesday, June 6 thru Sunday, June 11 vs. Vancouver Indians

Wednesday, June 28 thru Monday, July 3. vs Eugene Emeralds

Friday, July 14 thru Sunday, July 16 vs. Hillsboro Hops

Tuesday, July 18 thru Sunday July 23 vs. Tri-City Dust Devils

Tuesday, August 1 thru Sunday August 6 vs. Spokane Indians

Tuesday, August 15 thru Sunday August 20 vs. Hillsboro Hops

Monday, September 4 and Wednesday, September 6 thru Sunday, September 10 vs. Eugene Emeralds

"On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time.

Please call 425-258-3673 for all ticket related inquiries or visit AquaSox.com.

