AquaSox Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

March 14, 2022 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, are excited to announce the promotional schedule for the 2022 season at Funko Field. The 66-game home slate is highlighted by twelve (12) Funko Fridays, eight (8) post game fireworks shows, six (6) theme jersey nights, and so much more. Please note, all AquaSox promotions are subject to change at any time throughout the 2022 season.

New for this season - as part of MiLB's partnership with Marvel Entertainment - are Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night on Saturday, July 23rd. Also new will be our Salute to the Mariners Weekend (August 20-21).

Other fan favorites returning for 2022 include Star Wars Night, Military Appreciation Night, Frogstock and numerous giveaway nights.

Single game tickets go on sale on Monday, March 14 at 10:00 am, but you can reserve your seats now to your favorite promotions with one of mini-season ticket plans.

The AquaSox open their season against the Eugene Emeralds on Friday, April 8th at Funko Field. As noted by Major League Baseball, the 2022 Minor League season and the AquaSox business operations will be unaffected by the lockout. In relation to the lockout, players who are not on the 40-man roster of their Major League club and who are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from March 14, 2022

AquaSox Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.