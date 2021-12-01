Application Period Now Open for the 2022 Chace Numata Scholarship

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Chace Numata Scholarship.

Over the past two years, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 26 scholarships in memory of our late friend and teammate, SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata. The SeaWolves Community Fund will once again award a minimum of four (4) $1,000 scholarships annually to senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball. Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team, and their positive impact on the lives of others.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a college-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or varsity softball in Erie or Crawford Counties.

Plan to enroll in a 4-year college or university in the fall of 2022 (candidates are NOT required to participate in collegiate athletics).

Provide a transcript with a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

Demonstrate their experiences as a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.

