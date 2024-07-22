AppleSox Earn Fourth Sweep of 2024

The Wenatchee AppleSox rallied late for a second straight day and swept the Yakima Valley Pippins, 10-8, on Sunday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Wenatchee (26-13, 8-4 second half) scored four runs in the third and four more in the seventh to come-from-behind over the final three innings for the second straight game. Yakima Valley (16-23, second half) led 6-5 after six-and-a-half innings before surrendering four runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Jack Haferkamp led all AppleSox hitters with 3 RBI despite not entering until the seventh inning. He delivered a pinch-hit two-run double with the bases loaded in the seventh to put the AppleSox up 7-6 after surrendering four runs in the top of the inning. Matthew Henning recorded three hits and drove in two runs with a 2-RBI single right after Haferkamp in the seventh.

Carson Boesel (5-0) entered in the seventh inning for his first outing in a month and got the final out before firing a scoreless with two strikeouts. It was his first outing since getting the final three outs and earning the victory to clinch the North Division first half title June 30 at Bellingham.

The Pippins clawed back from a 5-0 deficit with two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to take a brief lead before Haferkamp and Henning's heroics.

The AppleSox got off to a hot start thanks to an RBI double from Jonathan Fitz in the second inning to plate the game's first run. He added a sacrifice fly to plate the final run of a four-run bottom of the third follow a 2-RBI single by James Castagnola and an opposite field RBI single from Cannon Peery.

Wenatchee drew 11 walks, two off matching its season-high of 13. The AppleSox scored at least nine runs in a game for a third straight game and 17th time this summer. Wenatchee also improved to 15-6 at home, 7-0 on Sundays and 11-2 in the final game of a three-game series.

The AppleSox capped off their ninth series victory of the summer with their fourth sweep of 2024 and first of July. Wenatchee continues a lengthy home stretch with three games against the Kamloops NorthPaws this Tuesday-Thursday. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule.

