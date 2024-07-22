Katschke and Magdaleno Earn WCL's Moss Adams Weekly Honors

July 22, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL) News Release







The West Coast League's Moss Adams Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by Commissioner Rob Neyer, are Ridgefield Raptors standouts Hunter Katschke (Utah Tech) and Isaiah Magdaleno (Hawaii).

Both Katschke and Magdaleno have played crucial roles in Ridgefield's team-record winning streak, currently at 13 and counting.

In four games with the Raptors last week, Katschke reached base nine times, drove in seven runs, and hit two home runs. The rising senior now leads the WCL in batting average, hitting .370 in 25 games. Last spring for the Trailblazers he earned second team all-WAC honors after hitting a team-high .302 while leading Utah Tech in base hits (58), extra-base hits (25), home runs (13), RBI (36) and runs scored (38).

Friday night, Magdaleno twirled six scoreless innings, striking out 11 batters while allowing just two hits against the Victoria HarbourCats. The California native has not allowed a run over his last 18 innings. For the Raptors this summer he is 3-0 with a 0.42 ERA in six outings. As a freshman with the University of Hawaii last spring, he made 12 appearances and four starts.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.