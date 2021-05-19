Appalachian Power Park Announces Midland Concert

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Ballpark Music and the West Virginia Power Baseball are excited to announce that country music superstars Midland will be performing at Appalachian Power Park on Saturday, August 14, as part of their "Back to the Minors Tour." Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 21, 2021, at 10:00 am via www.midlandtour.com, and at the West Virginia Power box office or at wvpower.com. "Team Owner, Andy Shea promised that we would make every effort to activate Appalachian Power Park as often as possible for the citizenry of Charleston. This is just another example of a nationally recognized act performing at this beautiful ballpark in the Capital City of West Virginia." said Mary Nixon, Vice President of the West Virginia Power.

"Earlier this Spring, we brought Midland to several minor league stadiums and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe format, while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans," Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. "Midland's incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. The layout for this show will be in accordance with the government regulations at the time of the show. Even if we are able to open up at 100% capacity, we found that fans love the private space the field pods provide and, at the same time, protects the baseball field by spreading out the fans. It is extremely important to us that the team can play baseball as soon as we leave. The field pods provide the best experience possible for the fans AND the team!"

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field in private pods or the seating bowl. Blankets or towels will only be permitted on the field (no chairs allowed inside the gates). The stage will be place in center field against the outfield wall. Ticket pricing starts at $29 and increases depending on ticket type and location. Hospitality options for groups are available, including a limited number of Luxury Suites. Tickets can be purchased online at www.midlandtour.com, by phone at 304-344-2287, or in-person at the box office and at wvpower.com. For more information on the Back to the Minors Tour with Midland, guests can visit www.midlandtour.com.

Hailing from Dripping Springs, TX lead vocalist Mark Wystrach fronts Midland's rich sound that is rounded out with lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson and bass player/vocalist Cameron Duddy. Rooted in tradition in both sound and style, the trio initially garnered attention playing clubs in the region. Their critically-acclaimed sophomore album LET IT ROLL (Big Machine Records) earned the No. 1 position on Billboard's Top Country Album Sales chart upon release, receiving praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Variety, NPR and Entertainment Weekly among others. Wystrach, Carson and Duddy all played an integral role in writing the 14-track album with Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. The album was produced by Dann Huff, McAnally and Osborne and was a follow-up to the critically acclaimed, GOLD-certified debut album, ON THE ROCKS (Big Machine Records). Launching in 2017 with rave reviews, ON THE ROCKS was declared "the year's best Country album" by Washington Post. Their 2x Platinum-certified chart-topping debut "Drinkin' Problem," which offers an intentional nod to Country music reminiscent of the 1970s and 80s, earned the band their first GRAMMY® Awards nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. Midland was also named New Vocal Group of the Year at the 2018 ACM Awards and were nominated for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2020 CMA Awards. For more information, visit www.midlandofficial.com. "We are really excited to be hosting a band the caliber of Midland. Midland really fits in with the local eclectic music scene here in Charleston. Their music really brings the vibe of something you would see on Mountain Stage. It should be a great summer night in August at the ballpark," said Jeremy Taylor, Senior Executive Director of Baseball and Stadium Operations.

Midland and Ballpark Music are offering free exposure to locally-owned and operated restaurants at each stop on the tour. Over the last year, both the music and restaurant industries have lost millions of jobs and countless businesses will not return. Restaurants can get free exposure on the video board during the night of the concert in their area by submitting at www.bpmconcerts.com/restaurants. Restaurants must be located within 20 miles of a concert location. The West Virginia Power is excited to help our community and looking forward to a great evening with Midland.

