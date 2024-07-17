Anvar Joins Mainers All-Star Contingent

July 17, 2024 - New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL)

Sanford Mainers News Release







SANFORD, Maine - With the 2024 New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game a few days away, the league announced on Wednesday that Sanford Mainers pitcher Bijan Anvar (Franklin & Marshall) has been added to the East Division roster.

The announcement comes one day after Anvar shut down the host of this year's All-Star Game, the Bristol Blues, in a five-inning complete-game shutout effort. Over those five innings, Anvar struck out five batters while allowing a pair of hits and a pair of walks.

"Bijan is a high-character young man who works incredibly hard to become the best player he can," manager Nic Lops said of Anvar. "He's been a wonderful addition to the Mainers this season."

Through his 20.1 innings of work this season, the New York native holds a 4-0 record, .44 ERA and .89 WHIP while opponents are batting .101 against him. His .44 ERA is lowest amongst pitchers in the league with 20 or more innings of work in 2024 while his four wins are tied for the league lead.

The 6-foot-3 right-handed pitcher has struck out 19 batters, a number that matches the combined total of walks, hit-by-pitches and hits offered by him. Of those 19 baserunners he has allowed to reach on his own, only one has come around to score against him, which came on July 4 against North Adams.

Since allowing that run, which came in the way of Aedan Anderson (Xavier), Anvar has thrown 10 shutout innings including a four-inning effort out of the bullpen against the league's best offense, the Vermont Mountaineers, and the five-inning shutout against Bristol.

"He gives us a great chance to compete with anyone in the league when he toes the rubbers," Lops said of his fifth All-Star. "He is well respected by his teammates and competes every day for us."

Anvar joins fellow Mainers Devan Bade (Binghamton), Connor Ball (Alabama), Colin Barczi (Vanderbilt) and C.J. Willis (Quinnipiac) at Muzzy Field on Sunday, July 21.

• Discuss this story on the New England Collegiate Baseball League message board...





New England Collegiate Baseball League Stories from July 17, 2024

Anvar Joins Mainers All-Star Contingent - Sanford Mainers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.