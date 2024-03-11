Anthem Idol Competition Saturday, April 6

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and WALK 97.5 today announced the annual Anthem Idol competition will take place on Saturday, April 6, at Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks.

Registration will take place promptly at 9:00 a.m. on April 6, with auditions to follow shortly thereafter. In order to speed up the registration process, contestants are encouraged to fill out the Anthem Idol application form, which can be printed. Those attending should bring their completed forms with them to the ballpark on April 6. Forms WILL NOT be accepted prior to the event, and the event is scheduled to be held rain or shine.

Anthem Idol contestants will be vying for one of a limited number of openings to perform the National Anthem during the Ducks 2024 Season, presented by Catholic Health. Scheduled to judge this year's competition will be WALK 97.5 Program Director Patrick Shea and Ducks Promotions Manager Augie Fortugno (judges subject to change).

All singing performances must be done a capella, with a time limit of one minute and 30 seconds. Anthem lyrics must be sung from memory. Musicians are also encouraged to participate in the contest. No audio or video tapes will be accepted. The lucky winners of the 2024 Anthem Idol competition will each be notified in the weeks following the event.

The WALK 97.5 Promotional Street Team will also be on hand with music, giveaways and chances to win prizes for all who show up.

