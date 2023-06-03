Another Close Game Goes Wrong Way for C's

VANCOUVER, BC - An early deficit proved too much to overcome for the Canadians on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the Eugene Emeralds [Giants] in front of the largest crowd of the season at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The C's were down 2-0 after two and 3-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, but spoiled the shutout with a run in their half of the fourth frame. Alan Roden led off with a double against Ems starter Nick Sinacola - who was perfect through the first three innings - then went to third on a Garrett Spain ground out and scored on a single from Cade Doughty.

Eugene scored two big runs in the top of the fifth with three hits and a sacrifice fly that proved to be the difference, but that would be the last time they found the scoreboard. Vancouver put up a run in the sixth on an RBI groundout from Doughty and another in the eighth after Roden singled, stole second and scored on Doughty's ninth double of the year, but that was all the offense they could muster in a 5-3 defeat.

Doughty and Roden paced the offense with two hits each. The former drove in all three runs and the latter scored three times. Spain extended his hitting streak to a team-best 12 consecutive games with a base knock in the sixth.

Despite the loss, the C's will wake up tomorrow with at least a share of first place in the Northwest League and 15 games remaining in the first half.

Vancouver sends right-hander Devereaux Harrison to the slope on Sunday in the finale to try and secure a series spit. The Emeralds counter with Matt Mikulski. First pitch for an A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Mascot Beach Towel giveaway is set for 1:05 p.m. Coverage is available on Bally Live, CanadiansBaseball.com, the MiLB First Pitch app and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

