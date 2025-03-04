Annual High School Baseball Series Returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 15th annual High School Baseball Series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark begins this week.

The first games are scheduled for March 6, kicking off a schedule of 13 games throughout March. Admission and parking to all High School Baseball Series games are complimentary.

As part of the High School Baseball Series, the OKC Comets give teams and their fans a chance to have a "professional" experience complete with the use of batting cages, dugouts and state-of-the-art scoreboards. Also, each school will have a professional team photo taken on the field prior to the game.

"The High School Baseball Series annually signals the return of baseball to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," said OKC Comets President/General Manager Michael Byrnes. "We always enjoy the opportunity to showcase these teams and their host their communities."

Gates open one hour prior to game time and parking will be available in the Joe Carter Lot, located at the northeast corner of Reno and Joe Carter Avenues. A full schedule of the 2025 High School Baseball Series can be found below or at okccomets.com.

Additionally, Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will host the Class 3A and 4A OSSAA Baseball State Championship Games Saturday, May 17.

There are remaining opportunities for schools to schedule games during the High School Baseball Series. For more information, please contact Dakota Jacobs at (405) 218-2119 or via email at dakota.jacobs@okccomets.com.

For general information about the High School Baseball Series or 2025 OKC Comets single-game tickets, season ticket packages and group outings, call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.

2025 HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SERIES SCHEDULE

Thursday, March 6: Bridge Creek vs. Putnam City North 7 p.m.

Friday, March 7 Dibble vs. Frederick 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 8: Blackwell vs. Tonkawa 11 a.m.

Southwest Covenant vs. 2 p.m.

Oklahoma Bible Academy

Tuesday, March 11: Central High vs. Velma-Alma 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 13: Okarche vs. Weatherford 7 p.m.

Friday, March 14: Ardmore vs. Tishomingo 7 a.m.

Tuesday, March 18: Oklahoma City Broncos vs. 7 p.m.

Tulsa NOAH Jaguars

Thursday, March 20 Dewey vs. Gore 7 p.m.

Friday, March 21 Meeker vs. Lexington 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 22: Okemah vs. Chandler 11 a.m.

Blair vs. Wellston 2 p.m.

Ponca City vs. Santa Fe South 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 17 OSSAA Class 3A Championship TBA

OSSAA Class 4A Championship TBA

Gates open one hour prior to game time.

