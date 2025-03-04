Four Baseball Camps Scheduled for Summer 2025 at Constellation Field

March 4, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field will once again host four baseball camps during the upcoming summer presented by Raising Canes. Camps are open to children ages 6-12.

Registration is available for all four dates here. Camps will run on the following dates:

June 4 - 6

June 19 - 21

July 1 - 3

July 30 - August 1

Camps run each day from 9 am to 12 pm and will include instruction on hitting, fielding, base running, pitching and more from local Select coaches and trainers. Campers will also receive a Baseball Camp T-Shirt and a ticket to a Space Cowboys game.

With the full promotional schedule announced for 2025, single game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale now. For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. Prior to the start of the season, the Space Cowboys will take on the Houston Astros for two exhibition games at Daikin Park on March 24 and 25. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

