Andy Young Headlines First Group of Players Assigned to Reno

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces 2021 roster has started taking shape. Infielder/outfielder Andy Young, as well as right-handed pitchers Jeremy Beasley, Humberto Castellanos, Luis Frias and Humberto Mejia were optioned to Reno by the Arizona Diamondbacks today.

Young should be a familiar face in Northern Nevada. The Indiana State product appeared in 68 games for the Aces in 2019, slashing .280/.373/.611 to go along with 21 home runs.

In Reno, Young posted one of the best second halves in team history. Young set a team record for home runs, and runs, after the All-Star break with 17 and 41 respectively. His 41 second-half RBI were good for fourth-most all time as well.

Young smacked a .611 slugging percentage, good for fifth-best in a season in team history. For good measure, Young became one of just 10 players in team history to hit double-digit home runs in a single season with 10 in August.

Young also spent part of 2019 with the Jackson Generals, playing for new Aces manager Blake Lalli at the time.

Castellanos comes to Reno after making his major league debut in 2020, appearing in eight games for the Houston Astros. In 10.2 innings, Castellanos struck out 12. In his minor league career, Castellanos owns a 14-9 record and a 2.92 ERA in over 200 innings.

Mejia also made his big league debut in 2020, racking up a 5.40 ERA in 10 innings with the Miami Marlins. For his minor league career, Mejia boasts a 2.95 ERA in 277.1 innings pitched.

Beasley owns a career 3.56 minor league ERA, making his Triple-A debut for the Salt Lake Bees in 2019. Beasley went 1-0 in three starts for the Aces' Triple-A West foe.

Frias sports a 10-11 career minor league record, with a 3.10 ERRA across 40 starts. Frias was in the D-Backs organization in 2019, appearing with the Hillsboro Hops and Kane County Cougars.

The Aces open the season on May 6, against the Salt Lake Bees.

