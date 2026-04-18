Andrew Hammersley: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 6
Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Westchester SC YouTube Video
Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 17, 2026
- Richmond Set for Saturday Evening Match vs. Union Omaha - Richmond Kickers
- Independence Head to One Knox for Playoff Rematch - Charlotte Independence
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