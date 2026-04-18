Andrew Hammersley: USL League One Save of the Week Winner: Week 6

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL League One action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!







United Soccer League One Stories from April 17, 2026

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