Andrew Bechtold promoted to Fort Myers

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that INF Andrew Bechtold has been promoted to Fort Myers and catcher Trevor Casanova will join the Kernels from Elizabethton. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the moves.

Bechtold played in 66 games for the Kernels this season, batting .249 (51-205) with 5 HR and 25 RBI. He was selected by the Twins in the fifth round of the 2017 First Year Player Draft out of Chipola (FL) Junior College.

The Twins selected Casanova in the 13th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Cal State Northridge. He spent last season at Elizabethton, batting .331 (48-145) with 3 HR and 17 RBI in 38 games. He's also played in three games this season for Fort Myers, batting .273 (3-11) with a double.

With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with three players on the injured list.

The Kernels are off for the Midwest League All-Star Game and resume the second half of the season on Thursday, June 20th at Peoria. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, June 25th to host Wisconsin at 6:35 PM.

