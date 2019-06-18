South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

June 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. Included in this homestand is a night honoring the women who were part of the South Bend Blue Socks, a team that played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League from 1943 to 1954.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Thursday, June 20, vs Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 6 p.m.

All American Girls Professional Baseball Night: The South Bend Cubs honor the women who played baseball for the South Bend Blue Socks in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16-ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long

Friday, June 21, vs Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Saturday, June 22, vs Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Home Run for Life: One patient from Beacon Children's Hospital will be honored and run the bases during the game

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55-inch flat screen TV

Sunday, June 23, vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

VIP Rooftop tickets are available for this afternoon's game through the South Bend Cubs Box Office

Replica Youth Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans 12 and under through the gates will receive a Midwest League East All-Stars replica jersey

WNIT PBS Kids Day featuring Daniel Tiger: PBS Kids character Daniel Tiger will be on the concourse to take pictures with fans of all ages

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the pregame autograph session. (Note: All Sundae FUNday autograph sessions will now be held prior to first pitch.)

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2019

South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule - South Bend Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.