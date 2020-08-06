Anaheim Ducks Sign Jacob Larsson to Two-Year Contract Extension

August 6, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Jacob Larsson to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 NHL season.

Larsson, 23 (4/29/97), has recorded 2-14=16 points with 30 penalty minutes (PIM) in 113 career NHL games with the Ducks. The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman appeared in 60 games with Anaheim in 2019-20, earning 2-9=11 points with 12 PIM. He established career highs in points, goals, assists and games, while he scored his first career NHL goal (Alex Stalock), Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota.

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Larsson has also appeared in 81 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, earning 4-21=25 points with a +10 rating and 36 PIM. He recorded 2-5=7 points with a +6 rating and four PIM in 17 career Calder Cup Playoff games with the Gulls.

A native of Ljungby, Sweden, Larsson began his professional career with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2014-17, helping the club to an SHL championship in 2015-16 and back-to-back Champions Hockey League tournament wins in 2016 and 2017. He also represented Sweden in back-to-back World Junior Championships from 2016-17.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.