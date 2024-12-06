An MLB Retirement: Brandon Crawford

On November 27th, professional baseball player and MoonDog historian, Brandon Crawford announced his retirement from the MLB. Brandon Crawford played for the MoonDogs in 2005 as a shortstop, and had quite the season. He would appear in 41 games, have numerous doubles, 12 RBIs, 20 runs, and 17 stolen bases in his year! Crawford ended his season with a .274 batting average with the MoonDogs, and would take his baseball career to UCLA, despite MLB teams already taking interest in him. MoonDogs coach; Jason Nell, expressed how Crawford was a game-changer, as he possessed fast speed and smooth defense.

Moving on from UCLA, Crawford was drafted in the 4th round to the Giants in 2008. He would make his great MLB debut in May of 2011, after spending less than 3 years in the minors. In his debut game, Crawford hit a winning grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers! He would continue to spend his time with the Giants from 2011-2023, and now with the St. Louis Cardinals for his 2024 season. And, did he sure rack up the awards! Crawford is ending his career with 4 golden gloves, 3 all-star appearances, 1 silver slugger, and 2 world series.

