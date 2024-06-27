An Army in the Original Soccer City, USA

June 27, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Richmond Kickers are one of the two oldest continuously-run professional soccer clubs in the United States, winners of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1995 and more recently the USL League One Players' Shield in 2022. The club has been the home to United States Men's National Team players past and present while becoming an indelible part of the city's culture.

In the Season 2 Premiere of The Experience presented by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas, we visit the club and fans from the River City Red Army who have made City Stadium one of the must-visit venues in North American soccer to find out why Richmond, Va. Is the original Soccer City, USA.

The Experience, pres. by El Jimador Spiked Bebidas | Season 2, Ep. 1

