Amerks Ink Houser to One-Year AHL Deal

September 11, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with goaltender Michael Houser on a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Houser, 27, appeared in 26 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) last season, posting a 16-5-5 record with two shutouts. He ranked fifth among qualifying ECHL netminders with a 2.27 goals-against average and tied for 14th in wins (16).

Houser's best year came in 2018-19 when he boasted a 29-7-5 record in 41 appearances while backstopping Cincinnati to an ECHL-best 51-13-5-3 mark during the regular season. He finished the year ranked second in the ECHL with a 2.13 goals-against average and fourth with a .922 save percentage, while his 29 wins tied for most in the league. Following the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, Houser was named the ECHL Goaltender of the Year and was selected to the ECHL First All-Star Team.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, the eight-year pro netminder owns a 127-57-22 record and 11 shutouts in 210 career ECHL games between the Cincinnati Cyclones, Manchester Monarchs and Fort Wayne Komets. Additionally, he boasts a 32-26-4 record in 73 AHL contests between the Tucson Roadrunners, Cleveland Monsters, Ontario Reign and San Antonio Rampage.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound goaltender spent three seasons with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. In 141 games for the Knights, he showed a record of 93-38-7 along with seven shutouts, a 2.90 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

During his final season in the OHL, he backstopped the Knights to an OHL Championship and was the OHL's Goaltender of the Year and Most Outstanding Player (Red Tilson Trophy). Houser also earned a spot on the First All-Star Team as he led the league in wins (46), games played (62) and saves (1,862).

