Americans Sign Dallas-Based Forward

ALLEN, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), along with partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of forward Colton Hargrove to a contract for the 2022-2023 season.

Colton Hargrove joins the Americans after playing the last two seasons in Austria. In 92 games with Szekesfehervar Alba Volán HC, he had 69 points in 92 games.

"Colton (Hargrove) is a very skilled, power-forward, who brings a lot of experience to our lineup", noted Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "He is a great locker room guy that brings toughness and grit, as well as a scoring touch to our team."

The Dallas-based forward was drafted by the Boston Bruins in the seventh round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft (205th overall).

After three seasons at Western Michigan University, he played four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), scoring 113 points in 259 games.

The Americans open training camp in a couple of weeks. This will be the 14th season of professional hockey in Allen.

Owned by Jack D. Gulati, the Americans are four-time league champions, and proud members of the ECHL.

