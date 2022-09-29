Indy Signs Forward Chase Lang

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced today that they have agreed to terms with forward Chase Lang for the 2022-23 season.

The 26-year-old will be rejoining the Fuel where he played eight games last season after being traded by the Norfolk Admirals. In eight games with the Fuel, Lang had one goal, and two assists.

Prior to joining the Fuel, the 6'1" centerman played for the Jacksonville Icemen during the 2019-20 season where he led the team in scoring with 48 points in 57 games.

Before going pro, Lang skated in 189 games between the 2012-13 and 2015-16 seasons for the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League (WHL) tallying 99 total points (41 goals, 58 assists). In 2015-16 he went to the Vancouver Giants also of the WHL where he went on to notch 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) in 55 games.

Lang was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2014 NHL Draft (#167 overall) and played 34 games between the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons with their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild.

Lang on his return to the Indy Fuel:

"I'm very excited to get back to Indy and get started after finishing last season with the Fuel. Talking to Duncs has made me excited for the year to see what this team can accomplish and hopefully go on a deep playoff run!"

Lang's signing brings the Fuel's 2022-23 roster total to 16 so far, with nine forwards (Bryan Lemos, Jan Mandat, Brenden Locke, Chris Van Os-Shaw, Chad Yetman, Nate Pionk, Spencer Watson, Andrew Bellant, and Chase Lang), six defensemen (Cam Bakker, Chris Cameron, Kirill Chaika, Josh McDougall, Tanner Butler and Matt Watson) and one goalie (Connor O'Brien). Stay tuned to the Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signing announcements throughout the offseason.

