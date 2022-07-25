Americans Make a Trade with Expansion Savannah

Allen Americans defenseman Darian Skeoch fights the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans announced today the team has traded defenseman Darian Skeoch, to Savannah (ECHL), for future considerations.

Darian Skeoch played in 52 games with the Americans last season and had 135 penalty minutes and eight points (1 goal and 7 assists).

The 6-foot-5 and 230-pound blueliner was acquired from the Indy Fuel during the 2020-2021 season.

"Thank you to the Americans fans for treating me so well during my time in Texas," said Darian Skeoch. "Special thanks to the Americans organization and Head Coach Chad Costello, for helping me get this opportunity to sign a two-way contract. I'll miss Allen but I'm looking forward to the new challenge."

Skeoch played two seasons of college hockey at Carleton University in 18-19 and 19-20. He also had two years of junior hockey with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League from 2016 to 2018, and one season with Lethbridge.

