Americans Hire Next Head Coach

June 12, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (ECHL), are proud to announce they have hired B.J. Adams, as their next Head Coach, and Director of Hockey Operations.

"We are very excited to have B.J. Adams as our new Head Coach," said Americans Owner La Sonjia Jack. "He is a great fit for our players, the community, and our organization. Adams comes with a breadth of experience, from his playing history and years as a fearless coach. Here's to chasing victories and crafting champions together!"

B.J. Adams joins the Americans after two seasons as the Head Coach of the Erie Otters, of the Ontario Hockey League. Prior to that, he was the Associate Coach in Erie from 2015-2016 to 2019-2020.

During his time with the Otters, he was a part of an OHL Championship team in 2017, a Memorial Cup finalist in 2017, and OHL Champions in 2016 and 2017.

Adams was responsible in helping develop several current NHL players, including Jamie Drysdale (Philadelphia Flyers), Dylan Strome (Washington Capitals), Alex DeBrincat (Detroit Red Wings), and Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning), just to name a few.

He started his coaching career in the former IHL, with two seasons as an assistant at Port Huron, then five seasons as an Assistant Coach at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he supervised a staff of six in Hockey Operations, Analytics, Video-Operations, Work-Studies, and Recruiting

"I'm very excited, thrilled and humbled to lead the Allen Americans, one of the premier organizations in the ECHL, noted B.J. Adams. "I would like to thank Myles and LaSonjia Jack, Joe Ernst from Zawyer Sports Group, Jonny Mydra, and Kevin Sikes-Gilbert, for entrusting me with this opportunity to get the Americans back to where they belong. My family and I are ecstatic to be joining the Allen community."

B.J. Adams becomes the fourth Head Coach in team history. The Americans will begin their 16th season of professional hockey in October. During their 15 seasons of play, the Americans have won four league championships (2013 & 2014 CHL), and (2015 & 2016 ECHL), with five trips to the finals over that span.

The Allen Americans home opener is on Friday, October 25th as they play a two-game weekend series against the Western Conference Champion Kansas City Mavericks.

For information on Group and Season Tickets contact the Allen Americans front office at 972-912-1000.

