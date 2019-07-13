Americans Bring Back Enforcer Jacob Doty

July 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans of the ECHL, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce the signing of forward Jacob Doty to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.

The Americans enforcer returns for a second season in Allen. Doty played in 50 games last year and had five goals and six assists for 11 points, with 115 penalty minutes. He netted his first professional hat trick last season against the Western Conference Champion Tulsa Oilers on January 25th.

The 6-foot-4 and 230 pound forward turned 26 years old last month. Doty played his junior hockey in the Western Hockey League with the Seattle Thunderbirds, from 2010 to 2012, and two years in Medicine Hat in 2013 and 2014. He racked up 467 penalty minutes in just over four seasons in the WHL.

The Americans open their 11th training camp this October. Allen Americans Season Tickets are on sale NOW! Call 972-912-1000 for more information. The Americans open the 2019-2020 regular season on Friday, October 11th at home against the Rapid City Rush.

Images from this story



Allen Americans forward Jacob Doty

(Pro Hockey News)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.