Americans Add Local Defenseman Ben Owen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed defenseman Ben Owen to a contract for the 2019-2020 season.

Ben Owen, a local player who went to Allen High School for two years, joined the Americans late last season, playing in six games and had two points. Previous to his time in Allen, he played in 43 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts of the SPHL, where he had 13 points and 10 penalty minutes.

"I'm so excited to be back with the Americans," said Owen. "I want to thank Coach Martinson and the Americans organization for giving me a shot. I promise you'll see a hard working defenseman that gives you his all every night."

Ben Owen becomes the second player signed this off-season. The Americans announced on Friday, that Spencer Asuchak is back for a seventh season.

The Americans open the 2019-2020 regular season on Friday, October the 11th at home against the Rapid City Rush. Season Tickets are on sale NOW.

