Americans 2021 Summer Tour Kicks Off

The Allen AMERICANS Professional Hockey Club's 2021 Summer Tour will begin over the Independence Day Weekend across North Texas, with events in McKinney, Tom Bean and Frisco on the schedule.

Saturday, July 3 Independence Day Parade, Tom Bean, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog, "Voice of the Americans" Tommy Daniels

Saturday, July 3 Hometown Parade, McKinney, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog + Surprise Guests

Sunday, July 5 Frisco Freedom Fest, Frisco, TX

World Famous Allen Ice Angels, Biscuit the Bulldog + Surprise Guests

The next special event on the AMERICANS calendar is set for 11:30 am, Monday, June 28 at Ellen's Restaurant in Allen, TX as the monthly ELLEN'S PRO HOCKEY LUNCH with the AMERICANS returns. Head Coach | General Manager Steve Martinson is the featured speaker,and will recap the just completed season for the AMERICANS. Tickets for the event are free, with a discounted menu also available from Ellen's. To reserve your spot please click here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ellens-pro-hockey-lunch-with-the-americans-tickets-159910459489

