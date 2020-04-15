Allen Americans Announce New Augmented Reality Partnership to Promote Area Restaurants During COVID-19 Crisis

April 15, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (ECHL) are announcing a new augmented reality experience partnership, powered by Imagination Park's ImagineAR platform, aimed at proactively driving business to the Americans' restaurant partners who are open for takeout & delivery during the crisis.

The Americans' new Augmented Reality (AR) experience "BISCUIT'S CURBSIDE PICKUP" will launch on Wednesday, April 15, and will feature partnerships with Pluckers https://www.pluckers.com/ and Kelly's at the Village http://kellysatthevillage.com/. More partners will be added in the coming days and weeks. https://allenamericans.com/curbside/

"Throughout our 11-year existence in Allen the Community has been a bedrock of support for our Championship Tradition" says newly named Team President Mike Waddell. "During one of my first ZOOM calls with our staff, the group was emphatic that we needed to get involved in helping folks who are struggling with the impact of COVID-19. This initiative is a direct result of our team coming together to give back and help make a difference."

Neal Bendesky, VP Sports & Live Events of Imagination Park, said "With today's difficult landscape for sports teams and the restaurant industries, we wanted to create a dynamic and fun way for fans to engage with their favorite sports team. Our AR scavenger hunt is a unique compliment to the Americans' community efforts. We appreciate being involved to help their restaurant partners."

Biscuit's Curbside Pickup AR Experience

The Allen Americans encourage our fans to support our restaurant partners and practice safe social distancing while enjoying this new mobile phone augmented reality experience powered by ImagineAR!

Follow the easy steps below and you'll be entered to win prizes such as tickets, autographed memorabilia, game day experiences & more! Participation is FREE. Just download the ImagineAR app from the App Store (IOS & Android), visit one of our restaurant partners, take a photo & share on social media with the AR Biscuit the Bulldog at the location and you'll be entered to win!

BONUS: Visit two or more participating restaurants, upload your photos using the form below, and we'll send you FREE TICKETS!

To be entered to win, please follow the detailed steps below:

1. Order takeout, curbside pick-up, or drive-thru at any one of our Greater Allen participating restaurant partners. A full list of participating restaurant partners is provided below and will be expanding in the weeks to come.

2. Download the ImagineAR app from the App Store (available for both Apple & Android devices). You can scan the QR code at the bottom of the page to download ImagineAR from the APP Store. The app is free to download.

3. While at the restaurant, access the ImagineAR app and click "AR Near Me". Using the ImagineAR app, take a photo with the AR Biscuit the Bulldog showing you're at the restaurant.

Note: Biscuit will appear automatically when you run the ImagineAR App, Select AR Near Me, & Tap the AR Near Me Box on the bottom of the Screen. Point your phone at the ground and tap Biscuit to place him for the photo.

4. Post to social media (Twitter, Instagram or Facebook) and use the #CurbsideBiscuit. Prizes will be randomly given out to those fans who post to social media using the hashtag.

That's it! Once you've completed the steps above, you'll be automatically entered to win great prizes from the Americans' for the 2020-21 season and will be helping support our Allen Americans' restaurant partners.

ECHL Player Relief Fund

The Americans' also ask that you consider sharing support for the ECHL Player Relief Fund. The ECHL and Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) created this fund to assist ECHL players and their families suffering a financial hardship following the sudden and unexpected cancellation of the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anyone wishing to contribute to the Relief Fund may do so through the following campaign platform: https://www.echl.com/covid19relieffund

The ECHL cancelled the 2019-20 season effective Monday, March 16, 2020, whereby over 600 players were advised to return to their home territory, many of them losing the opportunity to earn additional salary and playoff bonuses. All players and their families will receive health insurance through June 30, however the unplanned cancellation of the season will affect certain players harder than others during these uncertain times. The ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Relief Fund will be administered by directors from both organizations to ensure funds are disbursed to Players accordingly.

"From the on-set of the reality to determine to cancel the 2019-20 Season, we knew that all parties would need to work together to get through this pandemic," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "The creation of this fund is one of the next steps in coming together to help our Players that are in the most need at this time."

