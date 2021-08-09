Allan Cerda Recognized as Low-A Southeast Player of the Week

Daytona Tortugas centerfielder Allan Cerda

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Daytona Tortugas CF Allan Cerda has been named the Low-A Southeast Player of the Week 14 (Aug. 2-8). The 21-year-old is the first Daytona player to be honored with a weekly award this season. Cerda is just the first Tortugas player to receive a weekly award since SS José Barrero was named Florida State League Player of the Week for August 19-25, 2019.

During the six-game road series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Cerda started in center field all six games and slashed .348/.429/.913, while adding a 1.342 OPS. The 21-year-old went 8-for-23 at the plate with six runs scored, two doubles, a triple, three home runs, seven runs batted in, three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a sacrifice fly.

For the week, Cerda collected a Low-A Southeast-leading total in RBI (7), slugging percentage (.913), OPS (1.342), in addition to being tied for the league-lead in home runs (3), extra-base hits (6), and runs scored (6). The Santo Domingo, D.R. resident was also tied for second in hits (8) and total bases (21), tied for fourth in triples (1), and eighth in batting average (.348).

On Friday, August 6, Cerda smashed a two-run home run in the third inning and added a solo homer in the top of the fifth to register the second multi-home run game of his three-year professional career in a rain-shortened 8-5 Tortu-gas victory. The Bronx, N.Y.-born outfielder previously deposited a couple of longballs with the Rookie Greeneville Reds - also under manager Gookie Dawkins - on June 27, 2019, vs. the Johnson City Cardinals.

In 56 games this season, Cerda has ranked among the Low-A Southeast's best in several key offensive categories. The right-handed slugger enters Tuesday's series opener fifth in the circuit in slugging percentage (.495), tied for sixth in home runs (10), eighth in OPS (.857), and tied for ninth in extra-base hits (26).

Cerda is in his third professional season and was signed by the Cincinnati Reds as an international free agent out of Santo Domingo, D.R. on July 18, 2017.

Following Monday's league-wide off day, the Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, August 10, to open up a six-contest homestand against the Jupiter Hammerheads, Low-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. Fans can get in on deals at the concession stand with $2.50 Michelob Ultra draft beers.

RHP Jason Parker (3-1, 3.77) - who enters the week Top 10 in Low-A Southeast in strikeouts (74) - is projected to take the hill for the 'Tugas in lid-lifter. The Hammerheads are scheduled to counter with RHP Chris Mokma (1-4, 5.60). Gates will open at 6 p.m. Coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network will begin on the MiLB First Pitch app and www.daytona-tortugas.com at 6:50 p.m. leading up to the 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

