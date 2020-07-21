All-Tournament Team Announced for 13U Rip It Showcase
July 21, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release
The Rip It Baseballtown Charities 13U Showcase was played at FirstEnergy Stadium from July 17-18. Eight standout players were selected to the All-Tournament team as All-Stars.
Scottie Dunleavy - Berks Bulls
Christo Hunsicker - Berks Bulls
Joey Markey - Roxborough Rebels
Andrew Mulligan - Roxborough Rebels
Nick Noll - Berks Bulls
Dominic Sannicandro - Roxborough Rebels
Matt Sterner - Berks Bulls
Finn Whittle - Roxborough Rebels
Congratulations to these all-star players and to all the teams that participated.
Sign your team up now for the upcoming 14U, 16U, and 18U/19U showcase events! Please email [email protected] to sign up! Visit rphils.com/events/showcase for more information.
We thank the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors: E.G. Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2020
- All-Tournament Team Announced for 13U Rip It Showcase - Reading Fightin Phils
- Squirrels Hosting Q&A with Member of T.C. Williams State Title Team at Showing of "Remember the Titans" on Thursday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- All-Tournament Team Announced for 13U Rip It Showcase
- Brown's Canes & Spidale's Bulls Set to Rival on Friday
- Berks Seniors Spend Memorable Night at Firstenergy Stadium
- Roster Announced for Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic
- Baseballtown Charities Showcase Set for Firstenergy Stadium