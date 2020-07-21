All-Tournament Team Announced for 13U Rip It Showcase

The Rip It Baseballtown Charities 13U Showcase was played at FirstEnergy Stadium from July 17-18. Eight standout players were selected to the All-Tournament team as All-Stars.

Scottie Dunleavy - Berks Bulls

Christo Hunsicker - Berks Bulls

Joey Markey - Roxborough Rebels

Andrew Mulligan - Roxborough Rebels

Nick Noll - Berks Bulls

Dominic Sannicandro - Roxborough Rebels

Matt Sterner - Berks Bulls

Finn Whittle - Roxborough Rebels

Congratulations to these all-star players and to all the teams that participated.

Sign your team up now for the upcoming 14U, 16U, and 18U/19U showcase events! Please email [email protected] to sign up! Visit rphils.com/events/showcase for more information.

We thank the Rip It Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors: E.G. Smith, Inc, Abilities in Motion, Fleetwood Bank, Comfort Pro Inc, Albright College, Stoney Creek Rentals, Deer Country Farm & Lawn, Inc. and PSECU!

