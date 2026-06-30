All Goals of Week 17: USL Championship
Published on June 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 30, 2026
- Las Vegas Lights FC Transfers Jahlane Forbes to Forward Madison FC - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Battery, Soccer Shots Announce Youth Soccer Summer Camp Dates for July at Patriots Point - Charleston Battery
- Black Diamond Pest Control Joins the Lexington Sporting Club Family - Lexington SC
- CJ Olney Voted USL Championship Fans' Choice Mid-Season Young Player of the Year - Brooklyn FC
- Rising Forward Ihsan Sacko Named USL Championship Mid-Season Player of the Year - Phoenix Rising FC
- Detroit City FC Set for Primetime Meeting with Birmingham Legion in Alabama - Detroit City FC
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