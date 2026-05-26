All Goals of Week 12: USL League One
Published on May 26, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League One Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from May 26, 2026
- Paradise Narrowly Fall 1-0 in Loss to Velocity, Despite Registering More Chances - Sarasota Paradise
- Paradise Look to Finish West Coast Trip on a High Note Versus AC Boise - Sarasota Paradise
- Cosmos Fall 4-0 to AV Alta FC on the Road - New York Cosmos
- Cosmos Return Home for Matchday 9 against League Leaders Union Omaha - New York Cosmos
- Kickers Challenge Chattanooga in Tennessee - Richmond Kickers
- Charlotte Independence Midfielder Jefferson Amaya Called up by El Salvador - Charlotte Independence
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.