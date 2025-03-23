All Goals of the Week
March 23, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 23, 2025
- Orange County SC Loses 3-0 to Monterey Bay F.C. Union - Orange County SC
- Republic FC Draws Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, 2-2 - Sacramento Republic FC
- Monterey Bay Overpowers Orange County, Earns 3-0 Victory in Irvine - Monterey Bay FC
- Orange County SC Falls 3-0 to Monterey Bay F.C. Union - Orange County SC
- More Than 26,000 Fans in Attendance as Oakland Falls to San Antonio 1-2 in Home Opener - Oakland Roots
- San Antonio FC Posts 2-1 Win Over Oakland Roots Sc - San Antonio FC
- FC Tulsa Falls to North Carolina FC - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Phoenix Rising FC - Rhode Island FC
- Rhode Island FC Battles to 2-2 Tie at Phoenix Rising FC - Rhode Island FC
- Switchbacks Earn a Draw Against Sacramento Republic FC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Rising Claw Back to Draw Rhode Island FC 2-2 - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.