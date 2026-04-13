All-Access: Ricky Proehl Locker Room Victory Speech
Published on April 12, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
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United Football League Stories from April 12, 2026
- Frost Sparks Fourth Quarter Comeback, St. Louis Wins Thriller - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Battlehawks Rally to Defeat Stallions in Thrilling 34-30 Victory - St. Louis Battlehawks
- Birmingham Downed by St. Louis in Week Three - Birmingham Stallions
- Unbeaten Dallas Fends off Columbus, Improves to 3-0 - Dallas Renegades
- Aviators Fall Short Despite Strong Effort against Renegades - Columbus Aviators
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