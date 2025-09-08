Alfredo Duno Named FSL Player of the Week for Third Time

Published on September 8, 2025 under Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Daytona Tortugas catcher Alfredo Duno finished off an outstanding regular season with one more dominant week as he was named Florida State League Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks and the third time this season.

The 19-year-old Venezuelan played in only four games last week as he was being rested after Daytona clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday. Nonetheless, Duno went 6-for-13 with three home runs, five RBI, four walks, and three runs scored.

Duno's week was highlighted by a 4-for-4 effort on Friday that included a home run and two RBI, in the process breaking the Tortugas single-season RBI record. He added a home run on Saturday off Liam Doyle, the fifth overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The third-year professional posted a banner season, slashing .287/.430/.518 with 112 hits, 78 runs, 32 doubles, 18 home runs, and 81 RBI. He has also drawn 95 walks. Duno led the Florida State League in runs, doubles, home runs, RBI, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS (.948), walks, extra-base hits (52), and total bases (202), while finishing second in batting average and hits.

Duno set Tortugas single-season record in walks (95), RBI (81), on-base percentage (.430) and OPS (.948) in a season.

He also was one of two Reds prospects to play in the All-Star Futures Game as part of MLB's All-Star Weekend festivities in Atlanta in July. He also has soared up several prospect lists and is now a top-5 Cincinnati Reds prospect and a top-100 prospect in all of MLB by nearly every publication.

Duno, who was named FSL Player of the Month for August, also was named Player of the Week for May 27-June 1 and August 19-24. He became the first Tortuga to ever earn three weekly honors and the first FSL hitter to earn a trio of weekly nods since Brevard County's Brock Kjeldgaard in 2011.

Duno and the rest of the Tortugas will begin the Florida State League postseason on Tuesday, September 9 at home with game one of a best-of-three series against the St. Lucie Mets. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark will be at 6:35 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, by calling 386-257-3172, or visiting the Tortugas box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.







