Alexander Comes up with a Ridiculous One-Handed Pick!
Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video
FanDuel Canada Day Weekend ignites as Zy Alexander makes an incredible one-handed interception.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
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