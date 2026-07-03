Alexander Comes up with a Ridiculous One-Handed Pick!

Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders YouTube Video







FanDuel Canada Day Weekend ignites as Zy Alexander makes an incredible one-handed interception.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2026

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